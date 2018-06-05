Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cabinet may have approved Heathrow Airport 's plans for a third runway - but judging by the response of many west London MPs they are going to have a battle to get it accepted in Parliament.

MPs representing the boroughs which will take the biggest hit from noise and air pollution associated with the third runway, Hounslow , Hillingdon and Ealing , condemned the announcement made in the House of Commons by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Tuesday (June 5).

MP for Hayes and Harlington and shadow chancellor, John McDonnell , tweeted shortly after the announcement: "So that my constituents are fully aware, I remain implacably opposed to expansion at Heathrow and after listening to the transport minister, Chris Grayling, today I am even more convinced that this would be a costly, environmental and social disaster that will never be built."

(Image: Heathrow Airport/PA Wire)

Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq spoke in the House criticising what she called a government U-turn over the third runway.

She said: "It may be long overdue but this is the wrong decision. At a time when 9,000 Londoners die prematurely because of toxic air, this demonstrates that the government's Husky hugging green dalliance is well and truly over."

Brentford and Isleworth MP Ruth Cadbury , who was also present at the Commons, told BBC Radio 4: "London has five airports and some haven't even reached capacity.

"Most of the growth that will occur will be from outbound leisure passengers so the argument that this is about economic benefit doesn't stack up.

"Two million people in London and the South East will suffer far worse noise and congestion on roads that are already congested."

She said a report prepared by the Transport Select Committee earlier this year demonstrated that "The value for money wasn't there and the NET economic benefit isn't there."

Ms Cadbury also said the expansion would have a negative impact on regional airports which she said would lose many long haul flights, and regions outside London which would lose their transport investments because of the amount of money that will have to be sunk into improving infrastructure around Heathrow.

However, Southall MP Virendra Sharma who once opposed the expansion plans, responded favourably, saying: " The airport has worked closely with local residents in developing proposals that will deliver significant benefits to the local economy, and minimise the impact on Heathrow’s neighbours. If they stick to the deal we have then Heathrow will deliver sympathetic sustainable growth in the local area for decades.

"Thousands of young people in my constituency will have access to high quality jobs and rigorous apprenticeships to qualify them for the jobs.

"An expanded Heathrow is not just an airport for west London, it is a nationwide and worldwide hub, with more flights in and out of Heathrow we can expect more direct flights to India and other increasingly important UK trade partners. The government is investing in a global Britain."

In local politics, the Labour group in Hillingdon - where Heathrow lies - said it supported the Tory-run council's unequivocal opposition to the expansion.

In 2013, Hillingdon Council conducted a local referendum with 66% of those who took part opposing Heathrow expansion. It plans to mount a legal challenge to the scheme if it is approved by Parliament.

Labour group leader in Hillingdon, Councillor Peter Curling, said: "It comes as no real surprise to me that this Government has decided to push ahead with Heathrow expansion despite figures within their own party strongly opposing it.

“The political parties across Hillingdon are united in our opposition to a third runway, and we will work together with residents however we can to voice and demonstrate this opposition.

“People’s homes and communities face being destroyed, not to mention increase noise, congestion and pollution in the area. We stand by our commitment to a better Heathrow, not a bigger one.”

(Image: newcastle chronicle)

But there has been much support from the business community for the expansion plans.

Earlier Mr Grayling told the Commons: "Today I am laying before Parliament our final proposal for an Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) which signals our commitment to securing global connectivity, creating tens of thousands of local jobs and apprenticeships, and boosting our economy for future generations by expanding Heathrow Airport."

He added: "My department has met with local residents and fully understands their strength of feeling but this is a decision taken in the national interest and based on detailed evidence."

In a bid to garner support for a forthcoming parliamentary vote, Heathrow is writing to all MPs today to tell them how their votes would “green light” the airport’s privately-funded expansion plans.

(Image: BASHR3)

The airport says the project would boost Britain’s economy by billions, open up to 40 new long-haul trading routes for Britain’s exporters, create tens of thousands of new skilled jobs across the country and lower airfares for passengers – all at zero cost to the taxpayer.

It says the latest independent polling from ComRes shows strong cross-party support, with 75% of MPs backing Heathrow expansion.

It adds: "The Parliamentary vote will be a major milestone for Heathrow expansion and if successful will set the policy framework for Heathrow’s northwest runway application."

Heathrow is currently preparing to hold a second public consultation on its plans before submitting a development consent application to the Planning Inspectorate, kick-starting an 18-month approval process.

Now that the Heathrow plan has been laid out, MPs have 21 days to register objections or amend the plan, after which there will be a vote in the House of Commons. Some commentators have called for a free vote so that politicians do not have to vote along party lines.