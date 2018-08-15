A man has been detained over "concerns for his welfare" after Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was partially evacuated this morning (August 15).
Images posted on social media showed large crowds of holiday makers gathered outside London's busiest airport after a fire alarm was set off just before 10.30am.
Metropolitan Police attended the incident at 10.25am and confirmed Terminal 4 was partially evacuated.
Pictures taken by people at the scene show a fire engine outside the terminal.
A Heathrow Airport spokesman made the following statement just before midday: "There was a fire alarm evacuation at T4 landside check-in, a brief evacuation followed. The terminal is now back up and running."
A spokesman for the Met told Surrey Live : "There was a partial evacuation of part of Terminal 4 due to a fire alarm.
"A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after we were called to a concern for his welfare at 10.25am."