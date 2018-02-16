Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Airways has confirmed the identity of the man who died after a collision on the taxiway at Heathrow Airport .

A spokesman for British Airways told getwestlondon that John Coles, an engineer who worked for the airline, had passed away following the accident just off the runway.

Emergency services had rushed to the taxiway on Wednesday morning (February 14) shortly after 6am to reports of two vehicles colliding.

Mr Coles, understood to be in his 40s, was treated for a cardiac arrest both at the scene and on the way to the hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics, but his death was announced by Metropolitan Police five hours later.

Another man received a non life-threatening shoulder injury at the scene, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

A British Airways staff email obtained by getwestlondon from Chief Executive and Chairman Alex Cruz said Mr Coles had been working for the airline since 1989, when he started as a young apprentice.

"He was well-known and liked in our engineering team - but he will be mourned by many colleagues in the wider airport operation," said the BA chief in the email dated February 14.

The email went on to say that it was not the time for speculation on the events surrounding Mr Coles' death and that a full and proper investigation is underway, led by police.

"For now, let's all pause to consider John's family and friends and to show our deepest respect for our lost colleague," concluded the email.

A spokesman for British Airways added: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and are offering our full care and support to his family and colleagues."

