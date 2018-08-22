Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know holidays end up being pretty expensive, especially when you factor in accommodation, spending money, the pre-holiday clothes shop... and that's not even including your flights.

But as ever, there are some hidden costs which mount up to a fine penny.

You might think you're being clever by driving your own car to the airport and opting to park it there while you're enjoying your time in the sun, but you may choose the expensive taxi ride next time after reading these findings.

Out of the world’s 100 busiest airports three of the top five most expensive for car parking without prior booking are in the UK.

(Image: PA)

According to the Global Airport Parking Index, coming top is Heathrow - Europe's busiest airport which charges almost double the average price,

It will cost you £187.50 to park at the airport for just seven days - almost twice the amount of the global average price of £72.80.

Abu Dhabi International is second on the list, charging holidaymakers £176.40 followed by London Stanstead which charges £164.50.

It's around £2 cheaper to park at Zurich Airport and in fifth place is London Gatwick Airport which charges £145 for one week's parking.

On the other scale of the spectrum are airports in Bangkok or Düsseldorf where you’ll pay over eight times less than this for the same period of time.

To calculate the rankings, the index obtained the cost of parking for a week at each one of the world’s 100 busiest airports, based upon passenger traffic.

The prices were collected in local currency and then converted to British pounds, US dollar or Euros.

It's based upon parking for one week, without prior booking at each airport’s official car park.