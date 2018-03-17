The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many passengers hoping to travel in and out of Heathrow Airport could be bitterly disappointed after dozens of flights were cancelled thanks to heavy snow fall.

More than 70 flights to or from west London's hub airport on Saturday (March 17) were cancelled ahead of the expected 'Mini Beast from the East' hitting the UK.

Most of the cancellations were on short-haul routes, although British Airways (BA) services to New York and Chicago were among those affected.

A BA spokesman said: "Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights travelling to or from Heathrow Airport.

"During cold weather conditions aircraft have to be de-iced prior to departure to ensure that they are safe and additional measures are taken to ensure the safety of our operation is maintained at all times."

(Image: Getty Images/ AFP)

BA passengers due to fly to or from Heathrow, Gatwick or London City this weekend are able to re-book on any flight up to Wednesday (March 21) free of charge.

Lufthansa, Aer Lingus, TAP Air Portugal and KLM were among the other airlines with Heathrow flights cancelled.

A spokeswoman for the airport said: "While this weekend's weather may result in minor delays and some airlines consolidating flights, significant disruption at Heathrow is not currently expected.

"We are working closely with our on-site Met Office to monitor the further snowfall expected throughout the weekend.

"As always, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .