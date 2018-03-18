The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 100 flights in and out of Heathrow Airport have been cancelled as Britain continues to be battered by the 'mini Beast from the East'.

At least 146 flights were already cancelled for Sunday (March 18) by 6am as the Met Office has weather warnings in place for more snow and ice, with some areas likely to see up to 25cm of snow.

Most of the airport cancellations were on short-haul routes, including domestic flights and across Europe.

The number of cancelled flights more than doubles those of the previous day, Saturday March 17, when it is believed at least 70 flights to and from the hub airport were halted .



Flight passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information, while drivers are warned to take care.

Heathrow Airport said "extreme wintry weather" is expected, stating: "In preparation, we've worked with our airlines to consolidate Sunday's flight schedule, moving passengers on to fewer flights.

"This decision enables us to provide more certainty to passengers around departing flights, whilst ensuring safety and service standards despite the challenging conditions.

"Our teams will be working throughout the night to keep our runways and taxiways operational and we will be closely monitoring the weather forecasts with our on-site Met Office.

"As always, we advise passengers to take care when travelling to the airport and ensure they check their flight status with their airline before coming to Heathrow."

