Heartless thieves broke into a car in Hammersmith and stole a priceless diamond necklace from a "hard-working" mum.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on January 24 after the 39-year-old parked her car in Beavor Lane and left for about five minutes.

In that short period of time, two suspects on bicycles smashed one of the vehicle's rear windows and stole a Burberry handbag.

Inside the bag, they found bank cards, travel documents, a mobile phone, cash, clothes, make-up and jewellery.

According to the Metropolitan Police , the total value of items stolen is around £30,000, including a ring worth £10,000 and a handmade diamond necklace and matching pendant given to the victim by her father.

PC James Clarke, investigating officer from Hammersmith and Fulham police, said: "This theft has been extremely upsetting for the victim, who is a hard-working mother who has had valuables stolen by heartless thieves.

"Even more distressing for the victim is that she has lost a one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable, handmade necklace and pendant give to her by her father.

"We are determined to catch those responsible and bring them to justice."

Met Police

The force is now appealing for anyone who recognises the necklace, as well as the other items, and has information about their whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD number 6770/24jan

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

