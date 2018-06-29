Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old fraudster from Hounslow has been given a suspended prison sentence after heartlessly conning two pensioners out of nearly £6,000 through a phone scam.

Brandon Hurst, from Beauclerk Close, phoned both women, aged 88 and 70, in July last year claiming to be from HSBC and Barclays fraud investigation departments.

He tricked them into believing there had been suspicious activity in their bank accounts before he suggested their cards would need to be returned to the bank via a courier.

Trusting Hurst and also believing that their card PINs needed to be provided, the victims both handed cards over to a courier, who arrived a short time after the call.

Both women were given false hope that new cards would be issued within a few days.

The scam, also known as courier fraud, meant the victims did not receive new cards and cash withdrawals were made from their bank accounts after the cards were handed over.

Hurst pleaded guilty on June 12, 2018, and was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. He must also pay compensation of £5,450 and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective constable Lloyd Ives, from North Surrey CID, said: “The complexity of this offence shows the length at which the offender was willing to go in order to get money.

“This organised operation preyed on the vulnerable and took advantage of the trust people have in each other. Tricking innocent people into handing over bank cards and account information so that their money can be accessed is the epitome of greed.

“I’m glad we were able to stop this individual before he could further offend.

“Courier fraud can be a hard offence to investigate, but I hope that the result of this case gives the people of Surrey confidence that we are working to stop those responsible for scams."

Detective Inspector Matthew Durkin from the Surrey and Sussex Economic Crime Unit, added: “Most fraudsters are methodical and dedicated to getting as much money from vulnerable people as they possibly can.

“They will devise scripts and tactics that pressure and convince people into handing over money and personal details.

“What we want everyone to remember is: under no circumstances should you agree to give banking or personal details, payments or money to anyone who calls you out-of-the-blue. As soon as you’re asked to provide any of the above, hang up.

“If you think someone is particularly vulnerable to phone fraud, please be vigilant and tell them that they should not entertain whatever it is cold-callers say.”