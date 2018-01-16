The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner who was targeted by a heartless criminal claiming to be a police officer has been conned out of £24,000 of her life savings.

The victim, a 71-year-old from Camberwell, was first called by a man claiming to be a police officer on December 6 last year.

The caller said he needed her help with a sting operation and deceived her into going to a bureau de change in the West End to buy some Euros, Metropolitan Police said.

After arranging a place to hand them over, the victim gave nearly £5,000 to a male suspect in Buckingham Palace Road at around 5pm.

She was then contacted later that day and went to Oxendon Street at 8.29pm, when she handed over thousands more in Euros, the Met said in a statement.

On December 8, the victim was called again and was told her help was needed once more.

This time, between 11.20am and noon, she handed over £7,000 in Euros to a second suspect in Cadogan Gardens, Sloane Square.

In total, the victim has been conned out of more than £24,000.

(Image: Met Police)

The first suspect, who police have released CCTV footage of, is described by police as an Asian man in his 20s and about 5ft 8ins tall.

Appealing for information about the suspect, DC Michael Esangbedo of Southwark CID labelled the crime a “heartless deception”.

“This was a cruel and heartless deception practised on a vulnerable, elderly woman,” he said.

“These men have clearly targeted the victim and I have no doubt that, unless they are arrested, they will continue to prey on the elderly and vulnerable.

“These men need to be caught and I would ask anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote 3036717/17.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .