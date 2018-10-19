Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a stalwart of the Southall community, Ealing 's 50th mayor Tej Ram Bagha, who has sadly passed away after a short illness.

Councillor Bagha served as mayor in 2014 and was a councillor in Ealing for 24 years.

He came to the UK from the Punjab region of India as a young man in 1963 and lived in the borough for more than 50 years. For much of that time, he worked as a baggage handler at Heathrow Airport .

Paying a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague at a full council meeting on October 9, Councillor Ranjit Dheer, said: "He was a devoted family man so the pain and loss of his death will be felt so much within his family.

"He was a valued colleague in the Domer's Wells ward and was a splendid member of the chamber. He will be missed by residents and by Ealing Labour Party .

"He was a tireless campaigner and was always out and about at any protest, public meeting or festival. He was a real voice in the community of Southall."

Ealing council leader Julian Bell remembered his long-serving colleague, saying: "Tej was just a lovely man, a very humble man and a good friend who gave his time and experience generously.

"He served the residents of this borough and the wards he represented conscientiously and with real humanity on numerous committees and school governing bodies, as well as being a distinguished and worthy mayor of Ealing.

"Tej will be truly missed by all those who knew him and working alongside him."

Councillor Bagha leaves behind his daughter Harprit, his son Prince and his three grandchildren. He was 79 years old.

By-election:

Ealing Council will now hold a by-election for the Dormers Wells ward on November 8, 2018.

Anyone who has moved address or is not on the electoral register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, October 23. You can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote .

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form before 5pm on Wednesday, October 24.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday 31 October.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by visiting www.ealing.gov.uk/elections, emailing elections@ealing.gov.uk, or by calling 020 8825 7777.

Registered voters will soon receive a polling card in the post containing information on where to go to vote, or whether arrangements are in place for a postal vote. Residents can also find details of their local polling station with Ealing Council’s online polling station finder at www.ealing.gov.uk/elections.

Where are the polling stations?

Where are the polling stations?