A close-knit community in Kingston is mourning the death of a "beautiful soul" who was tragically stabbed to death during a suspected 10-person fight.

Malik Chattun, just 22-years-old, died in the early hours of Sunday (August 5) after being stabbed in Cambridge Gardens , close to Norbiton station in Kingston .

Members of the public and the police gave CPR to Malik as he lay on a road in the middle of the council estate but were unable to save his life.

The former The Hollyfield School pupil, who lived in Surbiton, passed away at 3.02am, 45-minutes after the arrival of paramedics.

An old neighbour who walked home from school with Malik and a former teacher told getwestlondon they will always remember him as a "lively and spirited" young man who was "always smiling and laughing".

(Image: Met Police)

"Beautiful soul"

Neighbour and secondary school friend, Jodie Smith saw Malik everyday for almost her whole life.

"I've known him since I was a toddler as we were neighbours. Since I was very young, couldn't tell you how old," she said.

"I walked home from school with Malik nearly every day, he was very polite, kind and always smiling - if not giggling.

"We was in the same year at Hollyfield and sometimes the same classes.

"He was always laughing and joking in maths - such a caring beautiful soul," she continued.

"I'm absolutely devastated he's longer with us. He was taken far to soon by stupidity."

(Image: Jodie Smith)

"Lively and spirited"

Hollyfield teacher, Jane Gaskell was Malik's head of year for four years in row.

She added: "Malik was a lively and spirited young man at school.

"He is from a good family who supported him well throughout.

"He had a good sense of humour and made me smile. He was likeable and responded well to his teachers and me."

Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following the tragedy and confirmed on Tuesday (August 7) that three people have been arrested in connection to his death.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of Malik's murder, while a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody at a south London police station.

Officers believe Malik may have been killed during a huge fight on the estate, involving up to 10 people.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

A close-knit community

The tragedy rocked the neighbourhood which has been described as a close-knit community.

The same day of the fatal stabbing, John O'Neill and Anita Lilliy who live around the corner in Norbiton Avenue and told getwestlondon how the council estate has always been a core part of the local life.

"We're shocked, I use to go to that estate when I was young," John said.

"Some people might think it a bit rough but there has never been an element of gang-related violence.

"Many of the people I know who used to live there were never engaged in that kind of thing but I do think there is an increasing level of aggression among the youth now.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

"It's very unusual here - we rarely get incidents like this where someone is actually stabbed to death, it's tragic."

"There's such a good sense of community on the estate and, to be honest, the only trouble you would ever get is noisy people during the football," he continued.

"I moved back here after a few years and I wouldn't have consciously come here if I didn't think it was a safe and good neighbourhood."

The pair were woken up by police officers who were searching nearby roads and gardens for a weapon.

"We woke up to police officers knocking on the door, they were wearing gloves and wanting to search our front garden," added Anita.

"They said they were looking for a discarded object - we were really shocked.

"I used to walk through the estate late at night all of the time but for a while after this I will think twice about it.

"When I think of a man in his 20s I think of my brother, it's horrible."