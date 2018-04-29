Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heath warnings have been issued following an outbreak of toxic caterpillars in London which can cause skin rashes, vomiting and asthma attacks.

The larvae, or caterpillars, of the oak processionary moth (OPM) are armed with fine hairs which have the ability to cause fevers and throat irritations, according to the Forestry Commission .

Sightings of OPM caterpillars have been reported in large numbers across London and the south-east and people have been urged to avoid coming into direct contact with the species.

The biggest infestations of OPM were recorded in Greater London, with Brent , Ealing , Hounslow , Richmond and Hammersmith & Fulham all affected.

Writing on the Forestry Commission's website, a health official said: "OPM caterpillars were spotted emerging from egg plaques in mid-April.

"We began treating trees in the Protected Zone with an approved biopesticide during the week beginning April 23. The treatment programme is expected to continue until late May or early June.

"After that the caterpillars will be too large to be affected by our preferred treatment product."

(Image: Forestry Commission)

Health precautions

People in the affected areas can take these precautions to minimise the health risks.

Do not touch or approach nests or caterpillars

Do not let children touch or approach nests or caterpillars

Do not let animals touch or approach nests or caterpillars

Do not try removing nests or caterpillars yourself

How to identify the caterpillars

Move about in nose-to-tail processions

Often form arrow-headed processions, with one leader and subsequent rows containing several caterpillars abreast

Are most likely to be found in oak trees, and sometimes on the ground under oak trees

Are most likely to be seen in late spring and early summer

Have very long, white hairs which contrast markedly with other, shorter hairs

Do not live on fences, walls and similar structures, as some caterpillar species do

For more information on the outbreak, click here .