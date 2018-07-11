Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found with multiple stab wounds in a park in Harrow .

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of an injured man in Headstone Manor Recreation Ground, off Headstone Lane, in Pinner , at 5.20pm on Tuesday (June 10).

They found the 24-year-old victim with stab wounds to his legs and arms and immediately administered first aid while waiting for the London Ambulance Service to arrive.

The young man was rushed to hospital, where his condition has now been declared as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives in Harrow cordoned off the park after the man was found.

They are yet to make any arrests in relation to the stabbing, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

On Tuesday (June 11), Headstone Manor Museum, which is based in the park, tweeted that it would not be opening as usual. It is not yet confirmed if the closure is in relation to the stabbing.

The incident comes just over a month after a teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted in the same park on Friday, June 8.