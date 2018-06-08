The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police officers have cordoned off a section of a public park in Harrow .

Headstone Manor Recreation Ground, in Headstone Lane, had an area sectioned off by police and some witnesses reported seeing police dogs in the park.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police confirmed there was a police presence area and more details about the investigation are expected later.

The park, which is nestled between Wealdstone , North Harrow and Pinner , includes a 15th Century manor house, and hosts the annual Harrow Show every August.

The cordon is near both Pinner Park Junior School and Hugs and Giggles Nursery, close to the bollards off Headstone Lane.

The section of the 57-acre park has been closed for several hours on Friday (June 8).

It is also home to Pinner Albion Football Club, Headstone Manor Football Club, West Harrow Cricket Club and Bessborough Cricket Club.

