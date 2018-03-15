The video will start in 8 Cancel

The search is on for a teenage girl who has disappeared from her home in west London.

Metropolitan Police appealed for help on Thursday (March 15) in finding 14-year-old Hazel Bestas.

The teenager has been reported missing from Brent, a police spokesman said.

Appealing for information on Twitter, the spokesman said officers "need your help".

"Police need your help to find 14-year-old Hazel Bestas who has been reported missing from Brent," he said.

"If seen call 101 referencing 18MIS007295."

