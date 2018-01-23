The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nearly 60 firefighters were drafted in to tackle a fire at Steak & Co restaurant and multi-storey office block near Piccadilly Circus.

Three people had managed to escape before firefighters arrived at around 8.15 am on Monday (January 22).

A further seven people were rescued by crews from Soho, Lambeth, Islington, West Hampstead, Stoke Newington and Euston fire stations.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

A total of 58 firefighters with eight fire engines tackled the fire until it was declared under control at around 3.56pm.

Pictures showed one of the fire engines being used as a giant crane to help extinguish the fire.

All of the ducting from the basement to the fifth floor and part of the ducting on the ground, first, second and third floor were damaged.

(Image: The Salvation Army‏)

Volunteers from the Salvation Army set up a van providing food for emergency services personnel who were still at the scene at lunchtime.

Buses were on diversion throughout the day.

