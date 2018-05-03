The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two women from Hayes have been charged with explosives offences after being arrested on Monday (April 30).

Uxbridge Road was on lockdown for several hours between Coldharbour Lane and Church Road while police dealt with a "suspicious item" and "made it safe".

Harinderjet Jarret, 51, of Addison Way, was arrested and charged with making an explosive substance with the intent of endangering life/injuring property and possession of a controlled explosive with the intent of endangering life.

Neena Daddar, 24, also of Addison Way, was charged with possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.

The women appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (May 2) and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 30.

Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have been informed, however the incident is not being treated as terror related by prosecutors.

Speaking at the time of the arrests, a Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 1.06pm on Monday to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes.

"Officers attended and the road was closed off. Explosives officers attended and made the item safe.

"The item has been sent for forensic examination."