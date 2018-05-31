Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hayes woman is accused of making a pipe bomb with the intent of endangering life.

Harinderjet Jarrett, 51, of Addison Way, appeared in custody at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (May 30) via video link from prison for the short hearing.

Jarrett has been charged with two counts - making an explosive substance with the intent of endangering life or property, and possession of a controlled explosive with the intent of endangering life or property.

The Hayes resident spoke only to confirm her name, age, and her British-Indian nationality.

The case was adjourned for a plea hearing on July 6, with a provisional trial date set for October 2 if needed.

A court official confirmed the case against a second defendant - Neena Daddar, 24 - has been discontinued.