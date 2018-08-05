The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victim has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Hayes this afternoon (Sunday, August 5).

A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Uxbridge Road, close to Uxbridge County Court.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the stabbing took place and have said that the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

GetWestLondon is awaiting confirmation, however, of the victim's gender and age, as well as whether there have been any arrests.

It has been a violent 24 hours on west London's streets.

In the early hours of this morning, a 22-year-old man died on a council estate in Kingston.

He was stabbed multiple times and a murder investigation has been launched.

It is believed that he was stabbed during a large fight on the Cambridge Road Estate.

*If you spot a breaking story in west London let us know about it by sending a message to the Get West London Facebook page.