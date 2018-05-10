The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged after a stabbing in a residential road in Hayes.

David Brown, 48, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was stabbed in Burns Close at 10pm on Tuesday, April 24.

The Pine Place resident appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on April 26 before being remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance, at Isleworth Crown Court on May 24.

The victim of the stabbing was rushed to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were non life-threatening.

London has seen an upsurge in violent crime in recent years, with 62 people murdered in the capital in 2018.

(Image: Google)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has come under criticism for his handling of the Met Police, however the Mayor hit back, saying the government were to blame for underfunding London's police force.

Assembly members at City Hall have launched an urgent investigation into the rise in violent crime and "why policing tactics are failing and what can be done to keep Londoners safe".

The members will also investigate the various anti-knife crime measures which the Mayor's office has championed since Mr Khan was elected two years ago.