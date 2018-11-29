Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fight broke out in Hayes near Uxbridge County Court, leaving one man with a stab injury, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police Service were called at 9.50pm on Monday (November 26) and found a man stabbed in Uxbridge Road, at the junction with Grange Road.

The man is in his 40s and was taken to hospital for treatment but later discharged. Police believe he was stabbed after a fight near the court.

The aftermath of the incident was filmed by a passer-by live on Facebook, showing police cars and a cordon set up at midnight.

Details on the alleged fight and what led to the man being stabbed are not clear and there have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call police on 101.

Do you have more information about the stabbing or do you have another story to share? If so, email narbeh.minassian@reachplc with your photos and information.