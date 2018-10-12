Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are still unable to confirm where the victim who died after being shot in Hayes was attacked as their murder investigation continues.

There are "a number of crime scenes" in connection with the events on Thursday (October 12), one of which is outside the Lidl on Uxbridge Road in Hayes.

Police were called at 2.43pm to the junction of Uxbridge Road and West Drayton Road after reports a Mercedes Benz was involved in a crash with pedestrians and vehicles.

A passenger in his 20s was found in the car suffering from a gunshot wound but died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Asked whether they could confirm the victim was shot at the Uxbridge Road Lidl, a Met Police spokeswoman said: "I do not think we have that information yet as it's still too early to say, it's very early days.

"It will form part of our initial inquiries. Our next step is piecing together what happened in the lead-up to the incident but it's still subject to investigation."

Their investigation last night included a sniffer dog, pictured above, which was seen thoroughly searching the parking lot just outside the Lidl branch.

The Met have confirmed the victim’s next of kin have been informed, although they are still waiting for formal identification and a post-mortem to take place.

Police said no-one other than the victim was found injured at the scene, though LAS said three pedestrians were treated for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

What happened at the scene of the crash

Our reporter spoke to a number of witnesses and residents, many of whom claimed the victim was shot at the Hayes branch of Lidl on Uxbridge Road and that the driver was attempting to get him to hospital.

A number of ambulances, an air ambulance and specialist paramedics were called to the crash.

James Carson, 26, told GetWestLondon between 10 and 15 police cars were initially at the scene of the crash.

"One woman was visibly distressed and crying, neighbours came out to put a blanket over her," he added. He also said neighbours had seen a car go round a corner nearby and by the time they saw it again it had crashed.

A resident living near the scene of the accident said: "The man was trying to get his friend to hospital. He was driving down the middle of the road and I have heard he was speeding when he hit the cars.

"The guy who was shot was taken out of the car and given CPR but apparently he was already dead.

"Apparently an ambulance taking someone else to hospital stopped to give him CPR."

The driver of the Mercedes, who stopped at the scene and assisted police, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in custody at a west London police station.

(Image: Cherlay Rozier)

Another resident living near the crash, Emma Burton, 22, told our reporter that he also appeared to be in his 20s and was visibly shaken.

She said: "I saw the driver get arrested, he looked like he was in his 20s and he was shaken up.

"I’ve been told it started at Lidl and that it’s closed and the police are there. It’s crazy that it happened so close to home, especially when there’s guns involved.

"I have got a young daughter so it’s scary that it happened right round the corner. There’s never really anything happening round here usually."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police by dialling 101 quoting CAD 4434/11 October or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.