Pictures show how the Hayes fatal shooting unfolded as the murder investigation continues

The circumstances around a fatal shooting in Hayes are still not clear after a car crash turned into a murder scene.

Photos from the scene show the story as it unfolded, after a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in West Drayton Road on Thursday afternoon (October 11).

The man, who has not yet been formally identified by police, was found in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes car with a gunshot wound.

But Metropolitan Police had only attended the scene after the car had ploughed into some pedestrians near Merrimans Corner at around 3pm.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Mercedes, which had stopped at the scene, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

An Air Ambulance landed in Hayes End Recreation Ground, near the crash site, and although paramedics tried their best, the man was declared dead at the scene.

One witness to the aftermath told getwestlondon: "The guy who was shot was taken out of the car and given CPR but he was apparently already dead.

"Apparently an ambulance taking someone else to hospital was the one that stopped to help.

"Whether these were decent people or criminals you just do not know.”

Later police cars had swarmed the car park of a Lidl store in Uxbridge Road, Hayes, around three kilometres from the crash site. Police cordons remained there and the store was "indefinitely closed" the morning after.

A spokesman for Lidl has refuted claims that the man was shot in their store but refuses to comment further.

Another resident, who lives near the store, told our reporter: "Of course it worries me, naturally. I live with my mum and dad right by the car park over there so it is a bit scary.

"It’s the first time something like this has happened, you hear about shootings but not around here.

"It’s very sad that this man has passed away.”

