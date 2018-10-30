Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the death of a young man in Hayes who was shot dead earlier this month have made an arrest.

Hashim Ali Ahmed, 22, from Hayes, was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes parked in Central Avenue, near the junction with Addison Way, at 2.37pm on Thursday (October 11).

The car's driver, a 27-year-old man, attempted to get him to Hillingdon Hospital but crashed into several cars and pedestrians on West Drayton Road, where Hashim died despite the efforts of paramedics.

Metropolitan Police officers investigating the death arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday (October 30) on suspicion of murder at an address in Birmingham.

He remains in police custody, a force spokesman said.

Loved ones mourning Hashim's death paid tribute to him as a "one in a million" friend in the days after his death.

Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Hashim as his "best friend and brother", said: "Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.

"He was a very smart kid, who loved his family, friends and football.

"It's really hard at the moment for me. We were very young and always happy."

He added that Hashim went to university in Northampton, where he studied sports science.

Posting to Twitter on the day of his death, another friend wrote that Hashim was a "clean-hearted guy".

Detectives have also said that they would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from driving in the area at the time, as it may include footage of the suspects fleeing the scene.

A spokesman described the area as "quiet" and said "it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot".

In the days after the attack, police carried out "high visibility patrols" in Hayes to reassure people.

Superintendent Ricky Kandohla, who is in charge of neighbourhoods policing in Hillingdon as well as Ealing and Hounslow, told Getwestlondon: "We have a high uniformed presence to ensure local communities and businesses are aware that we are there for them.

"These are rare incidents that we want to prevent and stop from happening. A fatal shooting is very rare.

"At the moment there isn't anything in terms of community tensions, there is no increase in that.

"We have been liaising with communities by providing high visibility assurance patrols from dedicated ward officers and Safer Neighbourhood teams."

The driver of the car, who co-operated with police at the scene of the crash, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been bailed until a date in early November, "pending further enquiries".

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0300 or 101 quoting reference 4434/11 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you knew Hashim and would like to add a tribute to him, email samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.