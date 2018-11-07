Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Hashim Ali in Hayes.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham on Tuesday (November 6) and at the time of writing remained in custody in a north London police station.

One man has already been charged in connection with the killing. Juskiran Sidhu, 27, of Hayes, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Thursday (November 1) and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on January 21, 2019.

Mr Ali was shot while sitting as a passenger in a balck Mercedes in Central Avenue, just off Uxbridge Road and near the junction with Addison Road, police believe at 2.37pm on Thursday (October 11).

Moments later he was being rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital by the driver of the black Mercedes, which eventually struck some cars and pedestrians in West Drayton Road.

The crash occurred just a few minutes after when police believe Mr Ali was shot, and police found Hashim suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The driver stopped at the scene and co-operated with police.

In the days after the attack, police carried out "high visibility patrols" in Hayes to reassure people.

Mr Ali, from Hayes, was described by a friend as "one in a million".

Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Hashim as his "best friend and brother", said: "Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.

"He was a very smart kid, who loved his family, friends and football.

"It's really hard at the moment for me. We were very young and always happy."

He added that Hashim went to university in Northampton, where he studied sports science.

Posting to Twitter on the day of his death, another friend wrote that Hashim was a "clean-hearted guy".

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on October 11 in connection with the incident was bailed to a date in November.