A prisoner who evaded police for more than a week has been caught by officers in Hayes after two public appeals.

Residents were urged to keep an eye out for 38-year-old Shammy Banger, from Hayes, who was wanted on recall to prison.

Police Twitter accounts from around west London shared his picture to help the hunt – and poked fun at his choice of shirt.

Hillingdon Police tweeted his picture using the hashtag "fugitive Friday" and joked that his T-shirt was worthy of a visit from the fashion police.

Banger was found in Uxbridge Road, in Hayes, which is where officers told members of the public he was likely to be.

Officers arrested him at 10.45pm last Thursday (November 8), it has been revealed.