The body of a man was pulled from the Grand Union Canal in Hayes .

Emergency services were called at around 9.30pm on Thursday (February 15) to reports of a body in the water at Western View, Hayes.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended.

Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and at this early stage is not thought to be suspicious.

The area was taped off by police until the early hours of Friday (February 16) morning.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at 9.32pm on Thursday (February 15).

"A dead body was found in the Grand Union Canal in Hayes, Hillingdon .

"Officers attended along with LAS.

"A deceased man was retrieved from the water at Western View, Hayes."

Met Police added: "Enquiries to identify the man continue.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and at this early stage not thought to be suspicious."

A LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:36pm last night (February 15) to Station Road, Hayes, to reports of an incident.



“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).



“Sadly, a person was dead at the scene.”

Police enquiries continue.

