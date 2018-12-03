Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This paedophile from Hayes has admitted raping a 12-year-old girl and persuading her to share naked photos after he groomed her on social media.

Simon Owoade, 50, started messaging his young victim online and persuaded her to meet him on several occasions. He took her to car parks and hotels where he would sexually assault her.

Owoade shared pornographic material with the victim and the girl was encouraged to share naked photos of herself.

Police fear there could be other victims due to Owoade's links to charities and urge anyone with concerns to report them.

Owoade, of St Anselms Road, pleaded guilty to raping a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 years by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13 and three counts of making indecent photos of a child at Harrow Crown Court on Monday (December 3).

Between June 1 and late July 2017, Owoade made contact with his victim through a social media messaging site.

Following numerous messages, Owoade managed to persuade the victim to meet him in London and Potters Bar on a number of occasions, where he carried out his sickening sex attacks.

In July 2017, the victim stopped communicating with Owoade, but in April 2018 he texted her asking to meet up saying he missed her.

They met up numerous times until May 18, when the victim's parents reported Owoade to police.

What is Owoade guilty of? Owoade admitted to: Rape of a child under 13 years

Assault of a child under 13 years by penetration

Sexual assault of a child under 13 years

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

What police say

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met's child abuse and sexual offences command, said: "I would like to praise the victim for her courage in speaking to officers and providing vital evidence to prosecute Owoade, who used his social media profile to gain the victim's trust, share intimate photos, and then use those images to coerce her into sexual activity.

"This is still very much a live enquiry. We are aware that Owoade had links with some charities who he involved himself with as a volunteer.

“This of course may have put him in direct contact with vulnerable people.

“It is very possible he has committed offences against others and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact police.

“Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence and we have specialist officers to support victims through the process."

Owoade worked as a PCSO

Between 2006 and 2008, Owoade was employed as a PCSO with the Met Police, working within the Osterley and Spring Grove Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

Police say they have received no reports of any offences being committed in his capacity as a PCSO and Owoade left the organisation of his own volition in 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command on 020 7161 9798 or alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Owoade is due to be sentenced for the above offences at the same court on a date yet to be decided in January 2019.