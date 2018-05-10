Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Islamic community in Hayes were given inter-religious advice on keeping safe in the run up to Ramadan.

Jewish volunteers with decades of experience protecting synagogues in the UK from antisemitic attacks advised Muslims at the Hayes Muslim Centre ahead of Ramadan.

Fears about safety are high among some worshippers after the Finsbury Park Mosque attack in Ramadan last year , in which one man died and ten others were injured while leaving the mosque in east London after late night prayers.

The training was hosted by faith associates, with help from Jewish security experts the Community Security Trust (CST) as well as member of the Metropolitan Police . The West London Mosque Forum attended as well as representatives from mosques across the UK.

Shaukat Warraich, CEO of Faith Associates, said: “The Finsbury Park attack highlighted the potential vulnerability of Mosques and exposed the risks for faith communities and their institutions. The Mosque Security training programme should help our institutions refine their approach to security.

“We brought together partners from the Metropolitan Police and the Jewish Community, the CST, to share knowledge and experience in securing religious intuitions.

"Everyone’s desire to help, advise and teach was helpful, and the lessons we learnt during these collective sessions will help protect all our communities for years to come.”

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and many Muslims attend their mosques both very late at night and early in the morning.

Mosque managers, Imams, trustees and community volunteers learned about safeguarding their mosques and congregations from various security and safety threats following an atmosphere of increased fear among many muslims.

Tahir Awan, Trustee at Hayes Muslim Centre and participant at the Mosque Security Training event, said: "It was a pleasure to have Faith Associates organise this Mosque security training for our management, volunteers, imams and teachers.

"We at Hayes Muslim Centre take the security of the building and the safety of our congregation very seriously, to hear from security experts from the Met police and CST was really beneficial for us moving forward."

CST has provided assistance to the Jewish community in the UK and supported victims of antisemitic attacks and abuse and partner closely with Metropolitan Police on issues affecting the community. The charity shared expertise it has developed from decades of protecting synagogues across the UK.

David Delew, chief executive of CST, said: "Religious communities up and down the country face varying security threats, so we are pleased to work with Faith Associates in their mission to improve Mosque security.

"CST has a long tradition of working with other faiths to improve their security, whether through advice or training, and will continue to do so whenever we can.

"When communities work together we are always stronger, and we are hopeful that this is a positive step towards deeper ties between our communities.”