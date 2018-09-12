Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been sentenced for strangling his 71-year-old mum to death with the electrical charging cable of her mobility scooter in an act of "enhanced wickedness".

Majid Butt, 51, strangled Onees Khatoon on Sunday, May 13 at their home in Gade Close, Hayes , after she told him to leave the house and that she was cutting him out of her will.

The killing, which Judge Nicholas Cooke QC ruled to be domestic violence, took place after a phone call Mrs Khatoon made to her younger son, complaining about Butt and saying that he was refusing to leave the house.

Butt then warned his younger brother not to come to the property or he would call the police.

Shortly afterwards, Butt "lost his temper", saw the electrical cable for charging his mum's mobility scooter and "felt the urge to strangle her with it", as he later told his sister in a letter from Belmarsh Prison.

Butt appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (September 12) for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to murdering his mum in a hearing at the court on September 4.

Moments after strangling his mum, a neighbour spotted Butt leaving the home and walking to Hayes Police station, where he patiently waited for an officer to become available.

At first he told the officer "I have had an argument with my mother. She's threatened to throw me out." When asked if that was all, he replied "I came here to confess that I have strangled my mother. My mother she is a horrible horrible woman."

Officers went to the home Mrs Khatoon had lived in since 2016 and entered the living room to find her on her back on the floor with two pillows on her head. The officers lifted the pillows to find the thick electrical cord wrapped several times around the widow's neck.

Tom Little QC, who was prosecuting Butt, told the court he admitted having a "turbulent relationship with his mother", saying she was "vindicative and vengeful".

Butt also told police he didn't know how long he pulled the cord for, but made no attempt to call for an ambulance after the act.

Mrs Khatoon, who's husband Bashir had committed suicide while the family lived in Hanwell in 2009, suffered from cardiac conditions, diabetes and was being treated by an eye doctor.

At the time of her death, she had recently been discharged from hospital following a prolonged stay, the court heard.

While at Belmarsh Prison, where he has spent 120 days on remand, Butt wrote to his sister admitting he had murdered their mum, but saying that she had been "making up stuff about me as usual".

The court also heard that Butt had a string of prior convictions while a youth, from 1986 to 1993, while police had cautioned him after he threw a vase at the wall in a family dispute over probate following his father's suicide.

Police had also been called in 2008 over an argument between the mum and son and in February 2017, when Mrs Khatoon told police Butt was refusing to leave the address.

Joe Stone QC, who represented Butt, added that Butt had been homeless twice in his life and feared being made homeless a third time by his mum, whom he cared for.

Impact statements from Mrs Khatoon's other son Rashid were read out where he described his mother as a "beautiful woman" who had "battled through all her illnesses".

He also expressed "shock and disbelief" at his mum's murder, and the difficulty of having to explain all the facts of the murder to the young children in the family.

A statement was also read on behalf of the grandchildren, paying tribute to their grandmother's sense of humour during her recovery from a recent hospital stay and the last time they had seen her, at home just a week before she was strangled.

Butt was given the mandatory life imprisonment sentence, but will be able to apply for release in 15 years and 10 months, in recognition of an early guilty plea.

"No sentence I pass will undo the consequences of what you did," said Judge Nicholas Cooke QC.

"Killing your mother, the person that brought you in to this life was an act of enhanced wickedness.

"Everyone has a duty to care for and protect their mother. You breached that duty in the most horrific way. She was vulnerable in her own home, not only because of her age, but her medical conditions."

"I would like to thank the family for the dignified way in which they have behaved through the proceedings. I know it is difficult for many of you."