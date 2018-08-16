Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hayes man who preyed on a teenage boy he befriended at a local youth football club has been jailed.

Carl Wright, 58, of Brendon Close, Harlington was sentenced on Wednesday (August 15) for sexually touching and falsely imprisoning a 13-year-old boy.

Wright befriended the victim while helping out with coaching at Sandgate Youth Football Club.

A court heard how the young teenager was attacked by Wright after staying over at his home to watch a football game on March 16.

Wright entered the room where the boy was sleeping and sexually assaulted at around 2am on March 17.

When the boy realised what was happening, he got up and immediately got dressed before running from the room straight to the front door where Wright stopped him from leaving.

The victim pleaded with Wright that he wanted to go home and eventually Wright drove him home in his car.

According to police when they arrived at the victim's home Wright suggested to the victim’s mother there had been a misunderstanding. But as soon as the victim told his mother what had happened she rang the police.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On March 17 police were contacted by the victim’s mother who stated her son had been sexually assaulted by a man who helped out with coaching at Sandgate Youth F.C."

Wright was charged with false imprisonment and sexual touching on March 18.

He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court to three years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday. He was also given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The investigating officer from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, Detective Constable Alex Dhaliwal, said: "These offences committed by Wright are of an extremely serious nature and have had a significant impact on the life of the victim and especially his family who trusted him. He took advantage of the victim sexually assault him. The victim and his family have been very brave in coming forward which has helped us to catch Wright and bring him to justice."

Police are keen to establish if there are other victims of Wright who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Wright is urged to contact police by calling 101.