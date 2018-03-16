The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Hayes man who hid a specially converted handgun in a hedge near his home has been jailed for more than six years.

Rashuan Wright, 20, had dumped the legally purchased handgun, which had been converted to fire "fatal shots" in the bush near his home in Wilstone Close.

Police were called to the road on December 29, 2016, after the gun was found in a hidden hold-all, along with live ammunition.

Detectives from the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command launched an investigation and sent the gun for testing at the Forensic Firearms Unit.

The unit confirmed the handgun had been legally purchased but had then been converted to become a "viable firearm", which was capable of firing fatal shots.

Wright's DNA was found on the gun and police obtained a warrant to search his home, which lay just 30 feet from the bush where he had hidden the gun.

At the time of the raid he was not home, but later attended a police station claiming he had no knowledge of the gun.

Police arrested and charged him with possession of a firearm on July 26, 2017 and he pleaded guilty to the charge at Swindon Crown Court on August 24, 2017.

On Thursday (March 15), at the same court, Wright was sentenced to six years and three months in jail.

Detective Sergeant Mark Attridge, from the Trident investigation team, said: "Rashuan Wright is a young man who has decided that firearm possession and criminality was the preferred option to live his life.

"Unfortunately for him, this is the type of gang criminality that Trident officers pursue on a daily basis in order to remove firearms from the streets of London and make communities safer.

"Wright will now have time to reflect on those choices whilst he serves out his sentence."

