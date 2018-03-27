The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prolific marathon runner from Hayes has set a Guinness World Record after running a half marathon in straitjacket.

Pardip Minhas, aged 49, ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 1 hour 43 minutes and 43 seconds, while bound in a restrictive jacket.

The running enthusiast has previously set the world record for Fastest Half Marathon Wearing Handcuffs in December 2017 and attempted others including Fastest Half Marathon Whilst Spinning A Fidget Spinner, Fastest Half Marathon Dressed As A Swimmer and Fastest Marathon In Flip Flops.

He competed in the first ever London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (March 25), passing iconic buildings including landmarks such as Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

He also made it past lesser known hidden and cultural sights including Dr Johnson’s house who was the creator of the English Dictionary, Postmans Park celebrating London’s postal history, the Bow Bells and hidden Roman Baths.

The entire event has already raised more than £4,000,000 and more money is expected to come in throughout the day.

Speaking on the finish line, Pardip said: “It feels surreal to be a World Record Holder! I’m absolutely over the moon, I’ve got a runners buzz! I stayed with the pace maker from start to finish to give myself a good idea that I would get the record.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic course, It just was the perfect race, the weather, the course was absolutely fantastic. It was one of the best races I’ve run recently.

“For anyone going for a pb on a half marathon this would be a perfect, perfect course.”

