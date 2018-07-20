The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Hayes who illegally dumped building waste and furniture has been fined over £4,000.

Stuart Chapman, 50, of Mint Close in Hayes dumped the items in Mellow Lane East twice on December 20 last year.

Hillingdon Council prosecuted him after an investigation by the council's antisocial behaviour and environment team and he was charged with two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Chapman pleaded guilty to both offences at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (July 16) and was fined £1,200 per charge plus costs of £1,691 and a victim surcharge of £120, coming to a total of £4,211.

Hillingdon Council admitted that it has received a number of complaints relating to fly-tipping in this area of Hayes.

Councillor Ray Puddifoot , Leader of Hillingdon Council said: “There is absolutely no excuse for illegally dumping waste in our borough, as we already offer residents a free collection service for bulky household items including domestic furniture, fridges and freezers.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour including fly-tipping, which is one of the most complained about issues and one of the most costly to the public purse.

"We have installed CCTV cameras and ‘No Dumping’ signs across the borough to prevent fly-tipping, and we will take action against anyone found doing it.

(Image: Hillingdon Council)

“We are pleased that justice has been served in this case, and hope this result will further deter others from breaking the law and polluting our environment.

"We urge residents to report fly-tipping as soon as possible."

Building waste can be disposed of at the council's civic amenity sites, while they offer a free collection for bulky household items too large or heavy for normal household waste collection,

If you spot illegally dumped rubbish in the borough, you can report it online here .