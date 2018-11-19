Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Hayes has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after two women were seriously injured in a crash on the M25 .

The crash, between a blue BMW 7-Series and a red Hyundai i10 hatchback on the M25 resulted in the driver and passenger of the Hyundai suffering multiple serious injuries. The Hyundai passengers was "ejected" from the car in the collision, police report.

The BMW was travelling on the M25 between Junction 15 for West Drayton and Junction 16 for Uxbridge and the A40, Saturday night (November 17), when it crashed with the rear-end of the red Hyundai.

Neither of the injured woman, both aged 59, are believed to be in a life-threatening condition. They were both taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington by ambulance after the crash, just before 10pm.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man from Hayes on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on police bail, to return by December 16.

Investigating officer PC Mark Harris, of the Joint Operations Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are investigating this collision in which two women were seriously injured.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dash-cam footage of what happened. If you can assist our investigation please come forward and contact police.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180352597.