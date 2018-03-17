The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people were forced to flee their home in Hayes after a fire tore through the building.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers rushed to the blaze in a house in The Oaks, Hayes, on Friday (March 16).

It took firefighters an hour to control the fire after they were called just before 10.30am.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: "Part of the ground floor, part of the first floor and half of the stairs of a semi-detached house were damaged by fire.

(Image: Google Maps)

"Two people left the property before the arrival of the Brigade.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"The fire was under control at 11.35am and fire crews from Hillingdon , Hayes and Southall fire stations attended the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

