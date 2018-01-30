The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Hayes early on Sunday morning (January 28).

Police say the woman, in her 80s, was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance after flames broke out in the building in Carnarvon Drive. She later died in hospital, police said.

Her next of kin are aware, and a post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Two fire engines and 14 crew were called to the address at 5.09am, and found a small part of a ground floor property damaged by fire.

The flames were under control by 5.50am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by London Fire Brigade and the Met .

Crews from Hayes and Heathrow fire stations attended the scene.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

