A woman in her 30s has been left with a head injury after a bottle attack in Hayes on Tuesday night.

At around 9.35pm on Tuesday (August 21), police were called to reports of a fight in Station Road.

Officers arrived and found a woman, aged in her 30s, suffering from a head injury which is believed to have been caused by a bottle, a police spokeswoman said.

It has not yet been made clear whether the head injury was a stab wound caused by a broken bottle or was caused by a bottle being hit over the victim's head.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) but reportedly refused further treatment at hospital.

A spokeswoman for LAS said: “We were called at 9.44pm to Station Road, Hayes to reports of an incident.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a single responder in a car to the scene.

"We treated a woman for a head injury at the scene, but the patient refused further treatment at hospital."

There have been no arrests.