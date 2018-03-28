Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Countless tributes have been paid to Harry Rice, 17, George Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, following their deaths in January .

The three were killed when a speeding car driven by Jaynesh Chudasama lost control and crashed into them as they walked along Shepiston Lane, in Hayes , on January 26.

The 28-year-old, from Hayes, was jailed on Wednesday (March 28) for 13 years after he previously pleaded guilty to three charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

After the crash, a sea of beautiful floral tributes were left at the scene from a bereaved and shocked community.

Among those to speak of their loss was the grieving sister of Josh, who said her family had been left “numb and heartbroken” .

Melissa Blackwell told getwestlondon that the three friends were kind and caring, and that the tragedy had left her mum and step-father “in pieces”.

Melissa, from West Drayton, said: “Everyone keeps saying the same thing about Josh, that he was just hilarious and wouldn't fail to put smiles on people's faces.

“It's the same with George and Harry, all three of them were so funny, kind and caring for others. [They were] all such mummies' boys as well, Josh and my mum were extremely close.

“The whole community has been in shock ever since the crash, it's been awful for my family - we are really struggling at the moment.

“I live just a minute away from where it happened and as soon as I saw the huge police and ambulance presence I knew it was bad, I felt numb and heartbroken.

“No one was telling me anything and it wasn't until two hours after when we found out more, it felt like years because time was going so slowly.”

Melissa also recalled the final time she spoke to her brother.

“The last conversation I had with him was about me moving house, I asked Josh if he was going to help me,” she said.

“He said of course he will and I expected him to ask me to pay him.

“He said he didn't want any money and that of course he was going to help me - 'you're my sister', he said. That was so typical of my brother, he was just so kindhearted and selfless.”

Harry, George and Josh were all students at The Harefield Academy in Uxbridge .

Head teacher Tash Moriarty expressed “shock” and “deep sadness” at the “tragic loss” of three students.

“We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three students who attended The Harefield Academy,” she said in a statement issued on January 29.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.

“We are offering help and support to all students and staff who have been affected by this incident, and ask everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the Harefield community for the support it has given.”

A minute's silence was also held before Farnborough FC's match with Hereford on February 3.

Harry had been an academy player at the club until October 2017.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash also contained heartbreaking tributes.

One said: “I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions.”

Another read: “To my bro, always together forever.”

