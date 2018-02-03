The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mourners gathered to send balloons into the sky in memory of the three teen boys who died in a car crash in Hayes.

The event took place at Harefield Green, or The Green as it is known, at 8.40pm on Friday (February 2) – seven days after the collision which claimed the lives of Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16.

The balloons were released at 8.40pm to mark the time of the crash in Shepiston Lane.

Getwestlondon reporter Qasim Peracha was at the scene and described the event as a “poignant ceremony”, which was organised by the family and friends of the young men.

He estimated several hundred balloons were released into the night sky.

A moment of silence was held before the lit balloons floated away into the night sky.

Seconds after they were released the crowds burst into applause and cheers.

A message for the tribute posted on the Facebook group page Harefield In Your Heart read: "This coming Friday at 8.40pm will mark a week that our three beautiful boys were taken from us.

Image: Tracy Blackwell

It continued: "As tribute to them I would like to get as many of their friends, family, co workers or just people that wants to show support together as possible to release lit balloons (I will be providing these) from what is known as “THE GREEN” in Harefield village.

"Everyone is welcome, let’s show support. We love and miss them so much already, let’s keep their memories alive xxx."

