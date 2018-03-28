The man who has admitted causing the deaths of three boys who were hit by the car he was driving in Hayes is appearing in court for sentencing on Wednesday morning.
Jaynesh Chudasama, from Hayes - who was more than two-and-a-half-times the drink-drive limit at the time of the tragedy - pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Monday February 26.
The court previously heard how the 28-year-old, who also had traces of cannabis in his system, was behind the wheel of an Audi A5, driving at 71mph on a 60mph road, when he hit the three teenage friends.
Semi-professional footballer Harry Louis Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16, died instantly.
Break in proceedings
The judge has finished hearing from the prosecution and defence and the court has cleared.
The sentence is expected at 2pm.
Wishes he could trade places
Jaynesh Chudasama’s lawyer told the court that there is no doubt that he showed remorse and that he has said on numerous occasions that he wishes he could have died instead of the boys.
"Good character"
The court has received more than 45 letters from people who know Chudasama, speaking to his good character.
However the judge has responded that none of them made reference of his speeding or alcohol consumption.
Another outburst
Leala Gaskin, for defence, suggested that the prison term should be eight years, to which there was another outburst from the family.
The judge has indicated the lady will not be allowed back in.
Family members kicked out of court
Jaynesh Chudasama was taken out of the gallery following an outburst from some family members in the well of the court.
They have been escorted out of the courtroom.
Prosecution asks for consecutive sentences
Crispin Aylett QC, speaking for the prosecution has asked the judge to consider consecutive sentences to reflect the number of people killed and the nature of their death.
That would mean each sentence would begin after the previous one finished.
He has pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Previous convictions
Jaynesh Chudasama’s previous convictions were read to the court.
- January 2012 - Cautioned for possession by theft
- March 2013 - Cautioned for possession of cannabis
- Late 2013 - Convicted of battery after a fight at block of flats in Uxbridge
Head bowed
The proceedings so far have been very emotional, with frequent sobs from family and friends as well as those delivering statements to the court.
Throughout the statements, Jaynesh Chudasama has kept his head bowed throughout the past hour.
George's stepmother remembers her "hero"
Funny, caring, lovely, loveable.
That is how George’s stepmother Stacey described him to the court.
How can anyone get over that he is never coming home.
When that man decided to get behind the wheel, he had our boy’s fate in his hands.
"Mowed down"
Harry’s father Ian expressed his unhappiness with the way police have handled the case in a heavily redacted statement.
He told the court that the prosecutor had removed sections of his statement just an hour before court proceedings began.
He mowed down three innocent boys.
The death toll could easily have been eight or possibly even more.
"Make an example of him"
Tracy Blackwell, in her victim impact statement, said Chudasama should be made an example of and that the families were campaigning for a change in the law.
As she stepped down, she looked at Chudasama in the dock and said “You’re going to rot in hell mate.”
She told the court:
He chose to hit our children at this speed when they were walking on the pavement, where they should have been safe.
He chose to run away like a coward.
I truly believe he would not be in this country if he had been able to get away.”
Protest outside court
Sarah Baker, George's mother, speaks to the court
George’s mother has given an impassioned and teary victim impact statement.
I kept thinking he would make an amazing husband and father.
That night was the longest night of our lives as we waited to hear what had happened.
No parent expects their child to go before them.”
Streetlights
The other driver, who was overtaken by Chudasama, was driving at 30 mph, the court hears.
He said that he used the road on his way to and from work and lived locally.
He said that there were several streetlights on the road which were not working for several months.
Family, judge and public enter the court
Judge Wendy Joseph QC, the public and friends and family of the boys have entered the court and proceedings will begin any moment now.
Jaynesh Chudasama is in the courtroom
Jaynesh Chudasama, the 28-year-old from Hayes who killed three teenage boys when he crashed his Audi in Shepiston Lane, has been brought into the courtroom.
He was accompanied by three custody officers.
Chudasama is wearing a grey shirt and sporting a longer beard than his police custody photo.