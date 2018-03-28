The man who has admitted causing the deaths of three boys who were hit by the car he was driving in Hayes is appearing in court for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

Jaynesh Chudasama, from Hayes - who was more than two-and-a-half-times the drink-drive limit at the time of the tragedy - pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Monday February 26.

The court previously heard how the 28-year-old, who also had traces of cannabis in his system, was behind the wheel of an Audi A5, driving at 71mph on a 60mph road, when he hit the three teenage friends.

Semi-professional footballer Harry Louis Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16, died instantly.

Get West London has live updates from the sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning.