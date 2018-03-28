The video will start in 8 Cancel

As many as eight people could have died in the Hayes car crash which claimed the lives of three teenage boys , the judge has said.

Wendy Thomas QC said five other people were in close proximity to Harry Rice, 17, George Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control black Audi A5.

She was speaking as she sentenced driver Jaynesh Chudasama at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (March 28).

The 28-year-old from Hayes received a 13 year prison sentence having pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was attempting to overtake another driver at 71mph on the 60mph Shepiston Lane when he lost control of his car and crashed into the teens.

Chudasama was also two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

The three victims were part of a group making its way to a party when the tragedy occurred on January 26, at around 8.40pm.

While passing sentence the judge noted that although three lives were lost, the actions of Chudasama could easily have led to five further deaths.

She said: "I note that when the collision occurred, Harry, Josh and George were walking within feet of two other boys and within yards of three girls.

"The lives of all eight were in danger."

Family and friends of the victims had gathered outside the Old Bailey before the sentencing hearing, carrying placards bearing the slogan "Justice for our Boys", with pictures of Harry, Josh and George.

