Donations have been pouring to fund a memorial bench to remember three “sweet” boys killed when they were struck by a car in Hayes .

Teenagers Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, died after a collision involving a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane at around 8.41pm on Friday (January 26).

A fundraising page has been set-up by family and friends wishing to honour the memory of the boys.

Shannon Blackwell, who says on the site she is sister to Josh, started "Bench for Josh, George and Harry" on GoFundMe and has received more than £500 in donations in just 15 hours along with heartfelt messages of support.

The fundraising page reads: “These boys was so sweet and had such a big impact on everyone. Seeing how many people have turned up for them is overwhelming.

“My brother Josh you will be missed and to George and Harry you will be missed too look after each other up there. All funds raised will go towards the memorial for these three lovely boys.”

The page has raised £593 in a day, exceeding the £400 goal originally set when the page was launched.

(Image: PA)

You can read or donate to the fundraising page here .

Students and teachers at The Harefield Academy, where the trio studied, say they have been "shocked" and saddened by the deaths of the three teenagers.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (January 29) and spoke in court only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody until February 26 when he is due to appear at the Old Bailey.

Following a police CCTV appeal, a 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

Investigations into what happened are ongoing.

