The driver who admitted causing the deaths of three teenage boys when he crashed his car in Hayes has been handed a 13-year prison sentence.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, from Hayes , was two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit when his black Audi crashed into a group of young people in Shepiston Lane on January 26 this year.

Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, were all hit and killed.

Family and friends of the three boys gathered outside the Old Bailey on Wednesday morning (March 28) to demand a tough sentence for the driver.

Chudasama was attempting to overtake another driver at 71mph on the 60mph road when he lost control of his car and crashed into a bus stop.

He previously pleaded guilty on February 26 to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

During the sentencing hearing, family members read out emotional victim impact statements as Chudasama kept his head bowed in the dock.

Tracy Blackwell, mother of Josh McGuinness, said Chudasama should be made an example of.

She told the court: "He chose to hit our children at this speed when they were walking on the pavement, where they should have been safe.

"He chose to run away like a coward.

"I truly believe he would not be in this country if he had been able to get away."

As she stepped down from the witness stand, Ms Blackwell looked at Chudasama in the dock and said: "You’re going to rot in hell mate."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

In passing sentence, Judge Wendy Joseph repeatedly acknowledged the extreme loss and suffering brought upon the families of the boys by Chudasama, and there was a subdued response from them as the driver was jailed.

She also said it was possible the death toll could have been higher that fateful night, adding: "I note that when the collision occurred, Harry, Josh and George were walking within feet of two other boys and within yards of three girls. The lives of all eight were in danger."

She also said the 60mph speed limit in Shepiston Lane was not suitable, and noted that a number of street lights were not working.

Earlier in the day the court heard from the motorist overtaken by Chudasama at the time of the crash, who described him as travelling “like a bat out of hell”.

Chudasama was also banned from driving for 23 years and six months, after which he will have to take an extended driving test.

