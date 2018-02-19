The video will start in 8 Cancel

Inquests have opened into the deaths of three teenagers killed following a collision with an Audi A5 in Hayes .

Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, died after the crash in Shepiston Lane at 8.41pm on January 26.

Assistant Coroner, John Taylor, opened and adjourned three inquests on Monday afternoon (February 19) at West London Coroners' Court .

The inquests were adjourned to a date yet to be fixed in the court diary, according to a court clerk.

Since the tragedy, relatives, friends and people in the community have come together to help the families as they mourn the loss of the youngsters, who all attended The Harefield Academy .

On February 2, to mark one week on from the incident, balloons were released in Harefield Green .

Other fundraisers include a memorial bench and charity football tournament and auction .

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on January 29 and was remanded in custody until a hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for February 26.

A 34-year-old man, who voluntarily went to police on January 28 and was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, was released from custody the following day under investigation, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

