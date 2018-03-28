The video will start in 8 Cancel

The senseless deaths of Harry Rice 17, George Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16 , as they made their way to a party, continues to leave a community in shock.

The three boys were near a bus stop on Shepiston Lane, Hayes, on January 26 when a black Audi A5 being driven recklessly by an intoxicated Jaynesh Chudasama crashed into them and snuffed out their lives.

The 28-year-old, from Hayes, was jailed on Wednesday (March 28) for 13 years after pleading guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on February 26.

In the days and weeks following the tragedy, a bereaved community came together in many ways to remember Harry George and Josh, and help support their grieving family and friends.

The first sign of the community spirit was evident immediately after the crash, when friends gathered and floral tributes with moving messages were left on Shepiston Lane .

One tribute left at the scene read: "George Boy, I love you so much, love Kev, Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions."

Elsewhere, a card read "To my bro, always together forever," while a fourth said: "To my darling baby boi my heart is broken, love mum, Vinnie."

On January 28, a gofundme page was set up to for a memorial bench to honour the three teens.

The £400 target was smashed, with a total of £2,827 raised.

Another gofundme page, set up to help the families with funeral costs , also exceeded its £300 target by raising £6,260.

Exactly a week after the crash, a poignant gathering took place at Harefield Green which saw friends and family release dozens of balloons into the night sky .

As the balloon drifted away, the silence was replaced with cheers and applause.

A five-a-side football tournament was also organised in memory of the schoolboys , with proceeds going the three affected families.

And last month, more than 100 mourners filled Harefield's St Mary's Church for the joint funerals of Harry and Josh .

Their coffins had been signed by loved ones and was carried by horse-drawn carriage as family members followed behind.

It is clear Harry, George and Josh will never be forgotten.

