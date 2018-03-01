Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartbroken community gathered for a joint funeral service on Wednesday (February 28) to remember two of the three teenagers killed in the fatal collision in Hayes.

More than 100 mourners filled St Mary's Church to grieve the loss of Harry Rice, 17, and Josh McGuinness, 16, who tragically lost their lives alongside George Wilkinson, 16.

The Harefield Academy students were walking to a 16th birthday party when they were struck by a black Audi A5 on January 26. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Harry and Josh's coffins, which were signed by loved ones, were carried by a horse-drawn carriage through the village as “devastated” family members followed behind.

Speaking at the service, Josh's mum Tracey Blackwell said she had adored her “wonderful” son from the moment she set eyes on him 16 years ago.

She recalled: “When Josh was in Year 6 at Harefield Junior School, a boy came up to the classroom door and began to push the door back on all the kids trying to come out of the classroom.

“Josh said to me 'I'm not having that', and before I could say anything he ran over and started pulling the boy away from the door to let all the other kids out.

“That was Josh. A wonderful boy who protected his friends. He loved to make people laugh. All of these memories we will hold close to our hearts.”

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Addressing her son, she added: “We will miss you and love you forever. I am so sorry that this has happened to you, Harry and George. We will make sure that you are never forgotten.”

School friends and family members carried the coffins into the church, which soon filled to capacity, as The Hollies' “He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother” played.

The service heard from the victims' fellow Harefield Academy students, who sung Hallelujah and shared memories of avid footballer Harry and labourer Josh.

Reverend Martin Davies led hymns and prayers for the pair, who their families said will be “looking after each other” in heaven alongside George.

Friends were then encouraged to take a flower out of the spray to keep and were told to collect a blue rose to place on the boys' coffins in the crematorium.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Speaking at the end of the service, Harry's father Ian Rice said: “A parent should never have to bury their own child, it's the hardest thing you could ever do.

“It's bad enough when you lose someone in your family like a parent, let alone your own child.

“Harry was such a nice guy. Very quiet and very funny. He had a very good group of friends around him - when you're a nice person you get nice friends.”

Josh's sister Melissa Blackwell, 26, added: “The boys just brought so much light into everyone's lives, they were so funny. That's what everyone is missing most, the laughter.

“Talking to his friends, it just makes me feel like he's here. They've all got the same personality – you talk to them and you think of Josh, it's like I can see him standing in front of me.

“They weren't the typical 16-year-old boys - they were just so lovely, funny and friendly. They wouldn't hurt anyone.”

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Two days before the funeral, 28-year-old Jaynesh Chudasama, of Hayes, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey.

The court heard the 28-year-old, who had traces of cannabis in his system, was more than two and-a-half times over the limit and driving at 71mph when he hit the teenagers.

Chudasama's sentencing has been adjourned until Friday (March 9). The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years in prison.

