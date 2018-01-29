The video will start in 8 Cancel

A community is in 'shock' after three teenage boys died in a fatal crash in Hayes on Friday night (January 26).

The boys named by police as Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, were all students at The Harefield Academy in Uxbridge.

They died following a collision with a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane at around 8.41pm on Friday.

Tash Moriarty, headteacher of The Harefield Academy, expressed "shock" and "deep sadness" at the "tragic loss" of three students.

She said the sixth form college was offering "help and support to all students and staff who have been affected by this incident " and asked people to "respect their privacy at this difficult time."

In a statement on Monday (January 29) Ms Moriarty said: "We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three students who attended The Harefield Academy.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.

"We are offering help and support to all students and staff who have been affected by this incident, and ask everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

"I would like to thank the Harefield community for the support it has given over the weekend."

Dozens of friends and family members left moving floral tributes and messages at the scene of the crash over the weekend.

One heartbreaking handwritten message read: "My darling baby boi my heart is broken. Love always Mum and Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions Aron xxx."

Investigations into what happened are ongoing.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Sunday evening (January 28).

Following a CCTV appeal launched by police to find a second man wanted in connection with the crash, a 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

