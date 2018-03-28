Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving mother of one of the teenage victims of the fatal Hayes collision faced the man who caused her son's death in court and told him he would “rot in hell”.

Tracy Blackwell, mother of Josh McGuinness, said Jaynesh Chudasama, who pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was being sentenced on Wednesday, should be made an example of after the crash.

Josh, George Wilkinson, both 16, and Harry Rice, 17, were walking to a 16th birthday party in Hayes on January 26 this year when they were struck by Chudasama's black Audi A5 near a bus stop.

After reading her victim impact statement at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Ms Blackwell looked at the defendant in the dock and said: “You're going to rot in hell mate.”

“He chose to hit our children at this speed when they were walking on the pavement, where they should have been safe,” Ms Blackwell told the court during the sentencing hearing.

“He chose to run away like a coward. I truly believe he would not be in this country if he had been able to get away.”

Chudasama, from Hayes, who was more than two-and-a-half-times the drink-drive limit at the time of the tragedy, had three previous criminal matters which were read out in court.

He was cautioned for possession by theft in January 2012, was given a warning for possession of cannabis in March 2013, and was convicted of battery after a fight at a block of flats in late 2013.

(Image: Tracy Blackwell)

Sarah Baker, George Wilkinson's mother, also gave an impassioned victim impact statement and said she thought her son “would make an amazing husband and father”.

She added: “That night was the longest night of our lives as we waited to hear what had happened. No parent expects their child to go before them.”

During mitigation, Chudasama’s lawyer told the court he had said on numerous occasions that he “wishes it was him that died instead of the three boys”.

You can follow our live updates from the sentencing hearing here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.