Heartbroken family members of the teenagers killed in the Hayes collision were forced to leave court after a series of emotional outbursts.

Jaynesh Chudasama, of Hayes , was taken out of the dock during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday (March 28) after an outburst from some angered relatives, who were also led out of the court.

Another woman was escorted out after it was suggested in court that Chudasama, who pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving , should serve an eight-year sentence.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC indicated the lady would not be allowed back in after security led her out.

The 28-year-old Audi driver was later sentenced to 13 years in prison after causing the deaths of teenagers Josh McGuinness, Harry Rice and George Wilkinson on January 26.

Before the sentence was handed out, Tracy Blackwell, mother of Josh, faced the man who killed her son in the dock and said: "You're going to rot in hell mate."

Chudasama was two-and-a-half-times over the drink-drive limit at the time of the crash.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Ms Balckwell said in her victim impact statement: “He chose to hit our children at this speed when they were walking on the pavement, where they should have been safe.

“He chose to run away like a coward. I truly believe he would not be in this country if he had been able to get away.”

Sarah Baker, George Wilkinson's mother, also gave an impassioned victim impact statement and said she thought her son “would make an amazing husband and father”.

She added: “That night was the longest night of our lives as we waited to hear what had happened. No parent expects their child to go before them.”

(Image: PA)

After very lengthy sentencing remarks, the judge handed Chudasama three concurrent sentences of 13 years each.

He was also banned from driving for 23 years and six months, after which he will have to take an extended driving test.

Despite an emotional day in court, during which the judge acknowledged the extreme loss of the families, people in the gallery had a subdued response to the sentence.

